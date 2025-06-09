Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Frankie Damasco, assigned to III Armored Corps, fires a AT-4 during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. The event evaluated competitors’ proficiency with heavy weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)