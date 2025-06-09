Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, examine targets before the vehicle identification event during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Competitors had one minute to identify as many vehicles as possible before moving up to the firing line to engage targets with the AT-4 light anti-armor weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|9098755
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-NY427-1074
|Resolution:
|6252x4168
|Size:
|27.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Thomas Nguyen, identified by DVIDS