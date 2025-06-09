Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, examine targets before the vehicle identification event during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Competitors had one minute to identify as many vehicles as possible before moving up to the firing line to engage targets with the AT-4 light anti-armor weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)