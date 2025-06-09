Competitors assigned to the 11th Signal Brigade, carry fuel cans during the stress shoot event for the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. The Soldiers pushed their strength and endurance to the limit under pressure. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|9098753
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-NY427-7555
|Resolution:
|6111x4074
|Size:
|18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
