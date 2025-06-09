Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition [Image 8 of 14]

    2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors prepare their weapons before entering the shooting lanes during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Proper maintenance was key to weapon reliability and overall performance during live-fire exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 00:22
    VIRIN: 250608-A-NY427-8722
    Location: US
