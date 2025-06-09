Staff Sgt. Thomas Newsome, assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, walks downrange after the live-fire exercise during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Controlled movement on the firing line ensured safety for live weapon engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
