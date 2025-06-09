Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Michael Curcio, assigned to 89th Military Police, fires a pistol during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Marksmanship under stress reflected combat conditions where precision and composure were vital. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)