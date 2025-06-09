Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Tyler Hogue (left) and Spc. Colton Velesig, assigned to III Armored Corps, adjust their weapon sights during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Proper zeroing and sight alignment were essential for accuracy during live-fire operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)