Sgt. Jesse Sandoval, assigned to 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, engages targets during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Live-fire exercises tested combat readiness in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9098760
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-NY427-5793
|Resolution:
|5326x3551
|Size:
|22.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
