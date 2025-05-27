Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 56th Rescue Squadron pulls a ladder into a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The HH-60W replaces the HH-60G Pave Hawk as a dedicated combat rescue helicopter, tasked with recovering isolated personnel from hostile or denied territory, day or night, in adverse weather and in a variety of threat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)