Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 56th Rescue Squadron pulls a ladder into a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The HH-60W replaces the HH-60G Pave Hawk as a dedicated combat rescue helicopter, tasked with recovering isolated personnel from hostile or denied territory, day or night, in adverse weather and in a variety of threat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:28
|Photo ID:
|9072130
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-QC626-1880
|Resolution:
|1861x1239
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
