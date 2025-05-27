Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS [Image 11 of 11]

    Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 56th Rescue Squadron pulls a ladder into a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The HH-60W replaces the HH-60G Pave Hawk as a dedicated combat rescue helicopter, tasked with recovering isolated personnel from hostile or denied territory, day or night, in adverse weather and in a variety of threat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    VIRIN: 250527-F-QC626-1880
    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    56th RQS
    57th RQS Pararescue

