A U.S. Air Force pararescue Airman from the 57th Rescue Squadron looks out the window of a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The window is marked with the rank of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, since he is flying the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:28
|Photo ID:
|9072122
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-QC626-1026
|Resolution:
|2233x1486
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.