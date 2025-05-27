Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescue Airman from the 57th Rescue Squadron rappels from a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The 57th RQS regularly performs a variety of combat search and rescue operations training to keep themselves mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)