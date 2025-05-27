Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel, 31st Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, takes a photo from within a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. Jakel documented the 31st Fighter Wing command team’s participation in the 57th Rescue Squadron’s training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|05.27.2025
|05.30.2025 05:28
|9072125
|250527-F-QC626-1216
|1670x1111
|1015.24 KB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
