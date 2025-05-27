Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescue Airmen from the 57th Rescue Squadron gather a rappelling rope from a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains and equips Guardian Angel weapons system and combat support teams to conduct day and night personnel recovery operations in combat, as well as to provide combatant commanders with options to report, locate, recover and reintegrate isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)