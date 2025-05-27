Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescue Airmen from the 57th Rescue Squadron jump from a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. Pararescue Airmen perform regular jump and rescue training to ensure they are always prepared for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)