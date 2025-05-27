U.S. Air Force pararescue Airmen from the 57th Rescue Squadron jump from a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. Pararescue Airmen perform regular jump and rescue training to ensure they are always prepared for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:28
|Photo ID:
|9072120
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-QC626-1149
|Resolution:
|1919x1277
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.