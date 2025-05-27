Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS [Image 1 of 11]

    Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescue Airmen from the 57th Rescue Squadron jump from a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. Pararescue Airmen perform regular jump and rescue training to ensure they are always prepared for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

