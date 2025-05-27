Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, gears up for a helicopter flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. Clark flew a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter while pararescue Airmen from the 57th Rescue Squadron performed jump training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:28
|Photo ID:
|9072121
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-QC626-1006
|Resolution:
|4342x2890
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
