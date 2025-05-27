Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter belonging to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The HH-60W is a result of the development of the HH-60G “Pave Hawk” and built upon the existing and proven framework of the UH-60M “Black Hawk” production model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)