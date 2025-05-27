A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter belonging to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The HH-60W is a result of the development of the HH-60G “Pave Hawk” and built upon the existing and proven framework of the UH-60M “Black Hawk” production model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:28
|Photo ID:
|9072124
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-QC626-1187
|Resolution:
|2189x1457
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.