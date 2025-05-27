Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, left, prepares to tandem jump with a pararescue Airman from the 57th Rescue Squadron near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. Diers jumped with the 57th RQS while they performed their monthly training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)