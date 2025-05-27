Aviano AB leadership takes to the skies with 56th RQS, 57th RQS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescue Airman from the 57th Rescue Squadron looks out from a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter near Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2025. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation subject matter experts to fulfill USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO security cooperation requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)