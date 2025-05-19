Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A humvee from the Maryland Army National Guard 29th Military Police Company is displayed inside the entrance during National Guard Day at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. National Guard Day recognized Airmen and Soldiers from all over the U.S. as part of a salute to service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)