Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

Students of the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy stand at parade rest in center field during the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. During the anthem, service members of the National Guard joined along the first and third base lines of the field as a salute to service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)