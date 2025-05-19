Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, high fives Airmen and Soldiers of the National Guard who lined the field for the National Anthem during the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. Rain or shine, the service members showed up to plate and were recognized for their dedication. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)