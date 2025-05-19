U.S. Army SEA John T. Raines III, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, joins National Guardsmen on the field as they prepare for the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. National Guard leadership of Maryland, D.C., and all over the U.S. joined in the festivities for the salute to service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9059769
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-UO452-1056
|Resolution:
|4126x2318
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.