    Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park [Image 1 of 12]

    Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Army SEA John T. Raines III, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, joins National Guardsmen on the field as they prepare for the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. National Guard leadership of Maryland, D.C., and all over the U.S. joined in the festivities for the salute to service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9059769
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-UO452-1056
    Resolution: 4126x2318
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    baseball
    service member
    honor

