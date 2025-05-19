Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Victoria Fenno of the 175th Wing, personnel command support staff, Joint Force Headquarters, interact with friends and family prior to the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. Fenno sang the National Anthem during the pre-game ceremonies, while service members lined the field as a tradition of National Guard Day. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)