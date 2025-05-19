Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Victoria Fenno of the 175th Wing, personnel command support staff, Joint Force Headquarters, sings the National Anthem during the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. During the anthem, service members of the National Guard lined the field as a salute to service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9059772
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-UO452-1112
|Resolution:
|4297x2414
|Size:
|624.65 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.