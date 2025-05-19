Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Victoria Fenno of the 175th Wing, personnel command support staff, Joint Force Headquarters, sings the National Anthem during the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. During the anthem, service members of the National Guard lined the field as a salute to service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)