    Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park [Image 11 of 12]

    Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick M. Metzger, Maryland Army National Guard command sergeant major, shouts “Play Ball!” and announces the start of the game as the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. National Guard Day is an annual tradition and one of multiple branch appreciation days at the Nationals Park that seeks to honor service members. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9059779
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-UO452-1209
    Resolution: 3559x2542
    Size: 706.16 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    baseball
    service member
    honor

