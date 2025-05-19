Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick M. Metzger, Maryland Army National Guard command sergeant major, shouts “Play Ball!” and announces the start of the game as the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. National Guard Day is an annual tradition and one of multiple branch appreciation days at the Nationals Park that seeks to honor service members. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)