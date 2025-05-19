Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick M. Metzger, Maryland Army National Guard command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. David C. Harry, Maryland National Guard command senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Army SEA John T. Raines III, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, salute during the National Anthem as part of the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. During the anthem, service members of the National Guard lined the field as a salute to service. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)