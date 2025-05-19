Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Victoria Fenno of the 175th Wing, personnel command support staff, Joint Force Headquarters, sings the National Anthem during the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. National Guard Day honored Airmen and Soldiers from all over the U.S., who serve in the National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)