Maryland Guardsmen and the Maryland ChalleNGe Academy support National Guard Day at the Nationals Park

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joins Airmen and Soldiers of the National Guard from all over the U.S. to line the field for the National Anthem during the pre-game ceremony at the Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2025. National Guard Day is one of multiple branch appreciation days at the Nationals Park which dedicates one game to each of the six branches of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)