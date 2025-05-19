138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Stephanie Fernandez, outgoing commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, relinquishes command to Capt. Danielle Dias during a ceremony conducted at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. The presiding officer was Col. Steven Perry, deputy commander of the 53rd Troop Command and the commander of troops was Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni, outgoing detachment sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)