138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Danielle Dias, incoming commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard, requests permission from Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command, to take charge of the detachment during a ceremony in which Capt. Stephanie Fernandez relinquishes command to Capt. Dias at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. Perry was the presiding officer and the commander of troops was Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni, outgoing detachment sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)