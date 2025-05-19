Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 17]

    138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony

    PEEKSKILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Danielle Dias, incoming commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard, receives the guidon from Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command, the presiding officer over the ceremony as Capt. Stephanie Fernandez relinquishes command to Capt. Dias at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. The commander of troops was Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni, outgoing detachment sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Location: PEEKSKILL, NEW YORK, US
    TAGS

    Change of Command
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command
    138PAD
    138th Public Affairs
    53TC

