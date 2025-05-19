138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni receives a Meritorious Service Medal presented by Capt. Stephanie Fernandez, outgoing commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard, during a ceremony in which Fernandez relinquishes command to Capt. Danielle Dias at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. The presiding officer was Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command and Pietrantoni was the commander of troops and outgoing detachment sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)