NYNG Public Affairs Unit Welcomes New Commander

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y. — A new chapter began Sunday for the New York Army National Guard's 138th Public Affairs Detachment as Capt. Danielle Dias took the reins from Capt. Stephanie Fernandez in a heartfelt ceremony that celebrated service and looked ahead to future missions.



The symbolic passing of the guidon at Camp Smith Training Site marked not just a change in leadership for the eight-member detachment, responsible for capturing and disseminating the Army National Guard's story, but also a moment to reflect on the unit's extensive history of supporting missions both stateside and across the globe, from Iraq and Kosovo to recent exercises in South America.



The presiding officer for the change of command ceremony conducted on May 18, 2025, was Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command. He praised the small but mighty unit, congratulated Fernandez on a successful tenure and welcomed Dias, looking forward to her continuing the tradition of excellence.



Distinguished guests in attendance included Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, commanding general of the 53rd Troop Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones, the incoming New York State Command Sergeant Major, underscoring the significance of the occasion within the New York Army National Guard.



The ceremony also featured an invocation and benediction by U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Dario Kogan, with the 42nd Infantry Division Artillery.



Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni, the outgoing detachment sergeant, served as the commander of troops.



The ceremony also recognized the contributions of family members, with Ariadna, Pietrantoni’s wife, receiving a bouquet of red roses as a heartfelt farewell, and Dana, Dias’ mother, receiving yellow roses to welcome her and her family to the unit.



In her farewell remarks, Fernandez reflected on her two-and-a-half-year tenure, describing it as the highlight of her career.



“It's bittersweet being up here to relinquish command of the unit that l've called my home for the past two and a half years.”



Despite initial hesitations about taking on the demanding role, she emphasized the rewarding nature of command, highlighting the growth and accomplishments of the detachment.



"Being in command has challenged me in ways that no other position has," Fernandez said. "It taught me how to be an effective leader, to learn what motivates Soldiers to complete a task, taught me how to be more direct and make tough decisions that are the best for my Soldiers … At the end of the day, I've learned to always do right by them and they will do right by me."



Fernandez spoke about the unit's extensive operational tempo, noting their participation in numerous missions to Brazil, Chile, South Africa, and support for domestic events such as the Florida Hurricane Response and the Presidential Inauguration; with the most recent being the correction officers’ strike in NY.



She expressed immense pride in the soldiers under her command.



"To the PAD, we DID that! I am so proud of all the hard work we have accomplished during my tenure."



The 138th PAD has a distinguished history dating back to its activation in 1968.



Initially the 138th Public Information Detachment, the unit has evolved to provide crucial public affairs and strategic communication support across various theaters of operation, including deployments to Iraq, Guantanamo Bay, and Kosovo.



Their mission encompasses gathering and disseminating information, facilitating media access, and developing strategic communication plans for military operations.



Dias, in her first address as commander, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the 138th PAD.



"To my soldiers - I am genuinely excited and truly honored to take command and for the opportunity to lead this team," she said.



"I'm looking forward to serving alongside all of you, and maintaining The Adjutant General’s priorities,” Dias emphasized.



She acknowledged the solid foundation laid by Fernandez and pledged to continue the unit's tradition of excellence.



"To Capt. Fernandez, thank you for your dedication and leadership,” she said. “You've poured a lot into this team, and it shows.”



“I know I have big shoes to fill, and I'm grateful for the smooth transition and solid foundation you've built," said Dias.



In a post-ceremony surprise, Fernandez presented Pietrantoni with a Meritorious Service Medal for his dedicated service.



Fernandez said that before meeting Pietrantoni in 2020, leaving the guard felt inevitable. Now, relinquishing command is unthinkable, a complete turnaround made possible by him.



“For those of you that are not aware, most units have separate NCOs for supply, admin, and readiness,” she explained. “(Pietrantoni) however, did not have the luxury of having all those full time resources dedicated solely to the PAD, so he had to wear all those hats, still do public affairs work and go home and be a dad and husband.”



Fernandez remarked that her time was made memorable by Pietrantoni’s collaborative spirit and problem-solving. His passion for their career field was deeply admired.



“While our time as a command team has come to an end, I know that l've gained a lifelong friend,” she ended.



Dias, a Stafford, Virginia native who commissioned through Army ROTC at James Madison University, brings a diverse background to her new role, with her most recent assignment as an Air and Missile Defense Officer with the 42nd Infantry Division.



She holds a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies with a concentration in Crime and Criminology; and a minor in Military Leadership.



Dias also deployed to the Horn of Africa with the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade out of Wisconsin in 2023. Her awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Joint Meritorious Unit Award.



The change of command ceremony signifies both a fond farewell and an optimistic welcome as the 138th Public Affairs Detachment continues its vital mission within the New York Army National Guard.

