138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Stephanie Fernandez, outgoing commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard, receives a gift presented by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni, outgoing detachment sergeant and Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command, during a ceremony in which Fernandez relinquishes command to Capt. Danielle Dias at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. Perry was the presiding officer and Pietrantoni was the commander of troops. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)