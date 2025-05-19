138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command, speaks to the audience during a ceremony in which Capt. Stephanie Fernandez, outgoing commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard, relinquishes command to Capt. Danielle Dias at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. Perry was the presiding officer and the commander of troops was Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni, outgoing detachment sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)