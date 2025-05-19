138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Stephanie Fernandez, outgoing commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard, and Capt. Danielle Dias, the incoming commander of the detachment poses for a photo in front of cakes designed to bid farewell and welcome them respectively, at the close of a ceremony conducted at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. The presiding officer was Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command and the commander of troops was Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni, outgoing detachment sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)