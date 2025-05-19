Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 17]

    PEEKSKILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Stephanie Fernandez, outgoing commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard, receives a Meritorious Service Medal presented by Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command, during a ceremony in which Fernandez relinquishes command to Capt. Danielle Dias at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. Perry was the presiding officer and the commander of troops was Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni, outgoing detachment sergeant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NYNG Public Affairs Unit Welcomes New Commander

