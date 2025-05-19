138th Public Affairs Detachment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Stephanie Fernandez, outgoing commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard, receives the guidon from Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni as Fernandez relinquishes command to Capt. Danielle Dias during a ceremony conducted at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, N.Y., May 18, 2025. The presiding officer was Col. Steven Perry, deputy commanding officer of the 53rd Troop Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)