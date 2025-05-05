Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Team, One Mission [Image 13 of 13]

    One Team, One Mission

    AUSTRALIA

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Byani, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Royal Australian Air Force Lead Aircraftman Benjamin McKechnie, 36 Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, install an aircraft component during Global Dexterity 25 on RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 30, 2025. During GD 25, the 15th Aircraft Maintenance and 36 Maintenance Squadron members signed an agreement to increase interoperability by integrating Airmen at the tactical level to better understand each other's work systems, rules and regulations when performing aircraft maintenance on a C-17 globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 18:20
    Photo ID: 9024315
    VIRIN: 250430-F-NW874-1010
    Resolution: 5816x3870
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Team, One Mission [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Dexterity
    Global Dexterity 25

