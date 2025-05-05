One Team, One Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Flag hangs inside a C-17 Globemaster III while flying during Global Dexterity 25, Australia, April 30, 2025. The C-17 can operate in diverse environments demonstrated by Global Dexterity 25, supporting both combat and humanitarian missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)