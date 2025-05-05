One Team, One Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Byani, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Royal Australian Air Force Lead Aircraftman Benjamin McKechnie, 36 Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, sign maintenance task forms during Global Dexterity 25 on RAAF Base, Queensland, Australia, April 30, 2025. During GD 25 the 15th Aircraft Maintenance and 36 Maintenance Squadron members signed an agreement to increase interoperability by integrating Airmen at the tactical level to better understand each other's work systems, rules and regulations when performing aircraft maintenance to a C-17 globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)