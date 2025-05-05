One Team, One Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force 36 Squadron secures cargo inside a Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during Global Dexterity 25 on RAAF, Queensland, Australia, April 30, 2025. GD 25 is a 18-day multilateral exercise aimed to increase interoperability and partnership. Pilots, loadmasters and maintainers from the RAAF, Royal Canadian Air Force, U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force were all participants in this joint effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)