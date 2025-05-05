One Team, One Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Aircraftwomaen Olivia Stuart, 36 Maintenance Squadron aircraft technician, uses a drill to install a C-17 Globemaster III windshield wipers on RAAF Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 30, 2025. During GD 25, the 15th Aircraft Maintenance and 36 Maintenance Squadron members signed an agreement to increase interoperability by integrating Airmen at the tactical level to better understand each other's work systems, rules and regulations when performing aircraft maintenance to a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)