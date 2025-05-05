Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Team, One Mission [Image 1 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    One Team, One Mission

    AUSTRALIA

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam casts a shadow over the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, April 30, 2025. The C-17 is a strategic airlift platform capable of short takeoff and landing, enabling operations in austere and remote environments (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 18:20
    Photo ID: 9024303
    VIRIN: 250430-F-NW874-1402
    Resolution: 5240x3486
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Team, One Mission [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Dexterity
    Global Dexterity 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download