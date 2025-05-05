One Team, One Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman DeAaron Combs, 15th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, utilizes a drill on a C-17 Globemaster III on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 30, 2025. During GD 25, the 15th Aircraft Maintenance and 36 Maintenance Squadron members signed an agreement to increase interoperability by integrating Airmen at the tactical level to better understand each other's work systems, rules and regulations when performing aircraft maintenance to a C-17 globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)