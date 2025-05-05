U.S. Air Force Senior Airman DeAaron Combs, 15th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, utilizes a drill on a C-17 Globemaster III on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 30, 2025. During GD 25, the 15th Aircraft Maintenance and 36 Maintenance Squadron members signed an agreement to increase interoperability by integrating Airmen at the tactical level to better understand each other's work systems, rules and regulations when performing aircraft maintenance to a C-17 globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9024311
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-NW874-1157
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Team, One Mission [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.