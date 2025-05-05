Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Team, One Mission [Image 8 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    One Team, One Mission

    AUSTRALIA

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A member of the Royal Australian Air Force 36 Squadron guides a vehicle while inside a C-17 Globemaster during Global Dexterity 25 on RAAF, Queensland, Australia, April 30, 2025. GD 25 is a 18-day multilateral exercise aimed to increase interoperability and partnership. Pilots, loadmasters and maintainers from the RAAF, Royal Canadian Air Force, U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force were all participants in this joint effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 18:20
    Photo ID: 9024310
    VIRIN: 250430-F-NW874-1178
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Team, One Mission [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission
    One Team, One Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Dexterity
    Global Dexterity 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download