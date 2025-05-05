One Team, One Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts low-level flying maneuvers over the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, April 30, 2025. The C-17 is a strategic airlift platform capable of short takeoff and landing, enabling operations in austere and remote environments (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)