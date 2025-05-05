One Team, One Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Halie Macias, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, operates a C-17 Globemaster III at a low altitude during Global Dexterity 25, over the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, April 30, 2025. The C-17 is a strategic airlift platform capable of short takeoff and landing, enabling operations in austere and remote environments (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)