U.S. Army Soldiers with the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, participate in a change of responsibility and command ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones passed responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo and outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Patrick Clare relinquished command to Col. Bryon Linnehan, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 00:08
|Photo ID:
|9000943
|VIRIN:
|250427-A-YI636-9420
|Resolution:
|5820x4365
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025) [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Jordan Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NYNG 369th Sustainment Brigade Welcomes a New Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader
