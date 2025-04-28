369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility and Command Ceremony (27 April 2025)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, shakes the hand of incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Lugo during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, NY, April 27, 2025. Jones passed responsibility to Lugo and outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Patrick Clare relinquished command to Col. Bryon Linnehan, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)